A Community Thanksgiving Service will be hosted at 3 p.m. Sunday at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd. The event is non-denominational and is an ecumenical service of song and worship sponsored by the Pettis County UMC 2020 Committee.
The Thanksgiving message will be given by the Rev. Dennis Harper, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church. Special music will be presented by Ann Tempel, Cheryl Hoffstetter and the Taylor Chapel Choir. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free but an offering will be taken to benefit UMCOR Disaster relief for the Bahamas.
