The Pettis County Ministerial Association and Bothwell Regional Health Center chaplains are inviting the community to “Support Bothwell Heroes” at 6 p.m. Monday, April 6. The community is asked to stay inside their cars but to park around the building with their emergency flashers on. Music will be provided.
Sign Up for Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Father and son give back to community
- Bothwell board approves financial resolutions
- State Fair Community College addresses Gov. Parson’s budget withholdings
- Police Reports April 3
- DESE denounces fake social media post
- PCAD board hears update on coronavirus procedures
- Virus Closures April 3
- Crash Reports April 3
Most Popular
Articles
- City of Sedalia issues emergency declaration
- Pettis County reports second COVID-19 case
- Pettis County reports first case of coronavirus
- A small town diner’s efforts to stay open amid social distancing
- Virus closures March 28
- Bothwell board hears update on COVID-19 plans
- S-C grad researches COVID-19 vaccine
- Ministers offer encouraging words during pandemic
- Police Reports March 28
- Sedalia's Influence: A love story for Sedalia from Ron and Pat Jennings
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 3
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 5
-
Apr 7
-
Apr 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.