The annual soil health meeting will be hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 in Concordia at the Concordia Community Center, 802 S. Gordon St.
Presentations will include moisture management, adding diversity with cover crop mixes, and economics of soil health. Nathan Forkner, a local producer from Bates County featured in Missouri Farmer Today, will share his experiences with no-till and cover crops. Lunch will be provided by the Lafayette, Pettis, and Saline County SWCDs.
RSVP by Feb. 7 to Sara Cowherd at 660-584-8732 Ext. 3 or sara.cowherd@swcd.mo.gov. If you need accommodations to participate, contact the Lafayette County SWCD at 660-584-8732 ext. 3 by Feb. 7.
