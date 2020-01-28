Concordia University, Nebraska Fall Honors Jan 28, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Get a Digital Subscription for 33¢ per day The following area students were recently named to the Concordia University, Nebraska Fall Honors List. Concordia: Faith Brown, Victoria Ritzma.Knob Noster: Jacob Brandt. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Concordia University Student Nebraska Fall Honors List Area Nebraska Jacob Brandt Faith Brown × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign Up for Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Email Alerts Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Contest and Promotions Be the first to know about upcoming contests and local events. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News Epharmix Rebrands as CareSignal, Expands Leadership in Remote Patient Monitoring and End-to-end Engagement & Coordination Services Central Missouri Ag Club pie auction raises $28,255 Simmons kicks off Congressional campaign in Sedalia Sedalia 200 Board of Education approves 2020-21 calendar Absentee voting begins for Missouri presidential preference primary Real Estate Transactions for Jan. 28 Livestock market report Jan. 28 Arrow Rock to host First Saturday Lecture Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesInvestigation ongoing in Friday afternoon Sedalia shootingTwo medical marijuana dispensaries approved in SedaliaNo injuries in Friday morning fire at EconoLodge in SedaliaWarrensburg man arrested in Sedalia rapePotential winter storm forecast for Pettis CountyBothwell releases top baby names of 2019Sedalia truck driver showcases Chiefs Kingdom prideBauer breaks diving record at West Central ClassicSedalia to be hit with more severe weatherChiefs AFC Championship merchandise available in Sedalia Images Videos CommentedGoodbye to Sedalia, hello to new chapter (1)First United Methodist Church prepares for first service (1)Sedalia artist finds spiritual meaning in her work (1) Upcoming Events Jan 28 Upcoming local blood drives Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28 Upcoming local blood drives Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 28 Swim & Stay Fit Tue, Jan 28, 2020 Jan 29 Upcoming local blood drives Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Upcoming local blood drives Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Upcoming local blood drives Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 29 Upcoming local blood drives Wed, Jan 29, 2020 Jan 30 Truman VA, Mobile Vet Center to visit Whiteman Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 30 Swim & Stay Fit Thu, Jan 30, 2020 Jan 31 Central Missouri Agriculture Club's Ag Expo Fri, Jan 31, 2020 Online Poll How are you watching the Super Bowl? You voted: Watching at home Going to a watch party Going to a bar/restaurant Going to Miami Not watching Vote View Results Back Calendar Browse Today's events Submit
