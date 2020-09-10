Pettis County Health Center officials reported a dozen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County on Thursday.
There are now a total of 849 cases in the county with 120 of those listed as active. Three county residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the virus on Thursday. A total of 719 residents have been released to normal activity.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports a total of 97,591 cases statewide. DHSS confirmed 1,116 additional cases on Thursday. The state reported 18 new deaths bringing the total to 1,691.
The Sedalia School District 200 reported another positive case at COVID-19. According to a news release, a member of the Smith-Cotton Junior High School community has tested positive and is in quarantine at home. The three people with whom they shared a table at lunch also will quarantine for 14 days and will monitor any symptoms should they occur.
The district has reported these cases to the Pettis County Health Center, as required by Missouri law.
With the district’s mandatory mask protocol, students and staff members who encountered these people through the day are deemed to be at low risk for exposure; because masks were off as the group ate lunch, that exposure is considered high risk.
