The number of confirmed cases of individuals with COVID-19 in Pettis County has once again increased.
On Monday, the Pettis County Health Center reported three additional cases on COVID-19 have been confirmed since its last report Friday afternoon. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 28. Of that total, six individuals have returned to normal activity, an increase of four from Friday.
According to the health center, as of Friday, April 24, the county has tested 677 individuals for the virus. At that time, 52 individuals were under observation by health center staff; that number has risen from a previously reported 33. No individuals are under hospital care for treatment of the virus. There have been no reported deaths in Pettis County from COVID-19.
The health center continues to urge individuals to continue to practice steps for safe social distancing including keeping 6 feet of distance between individuals in public, properly using facemasks in public and washing hands and using hand sanitizer if available. Individuals are urged to not go out in public unless it is necessary
As part of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, the health center said it is working on plans to address how and when the county will reopen.
“As the community begins to open up, it becomes more important that everyone wear a mask when out in public,” the briefing states. “Masks are very helpful in reducing the spread of the virus and need to be worn every time you go out in public and need to be worn correctly. There are some masks available through the Pettis County Health Center. There are many patterns available on the internet as well as using a bandana or scarves with an insert and rubber bands.”
