The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County increased to 17 on Wednesday. According to the Pettis County Health Center, the number has increased by one individual in the past 24 hours.
Of the 17 positive cases in Pettis County, two have recovered. The remaining 15 individuals are recovering at home. Staff from the health center continue to monitor these individuals.
The health center issued the following guidelines for individuals who have been tested for COVID-19. Once tested, individuals must do the following:
• Stay in your home and do not go out in public. If you must get medical care, be sure to tell the people taking care of you that you are being tested for COVID-19.
• Anyone who lives in your house who has symptoms must also stay home. Others without symptoms should also stay home until the test results have been received.
• Within your home find a place where you can be alone such as a bedroom. You need to eat your meals in the room using disposable dishes, silverware and cups. If you do not have disposable items, reusable dishes must be washed immediately after use with hot soapy water and rinsed. The person handling dishes must wash their hands immediately. Have one person wearing a mask bring the needed supplies to your room. You need to wear a mask while the person is in the room. If possible, use a separate bathroom.
• If you must leave the room where you are staying, you must wear some type of face covering, either a mask that has been sewn or a temporary mask made by folding over a scarf or bandana to make four layers and using hair ties or rubber bands for a tight fit.
• When you receive your test results, you must stay in your home until you are symptom free (no fever, cough improved, able to breathe normally) for 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine.
• If your symptoms get worse, call your health care provider.
The Department of Health and Senior Services reported Wednesday afternoon a total of 6,137 positive cases have been confirmed statewide. DHSS also reported 208 Missourians have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, to date in Missouri.
