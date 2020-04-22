The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has increased by two individuals, according to the Pettis County Health Center. This brings the total number of cases countywide to 16.
According to the health center, 33 people are being monitored. As of noon Friday, April 17, there were 184 tests for the week and 460 total since testing began.
“As we have had an increase in cases last week, it is very important that everyone continue to maintain the 6-foot distance between people, only go out when necessary,” Pettis County Health Center Administrator JoAnn Martin told the Democrat via email Tuesday. “As the weather improves, there is more of a temptation to have a party or a barbecue with friends and family. There are a number of people in quarantine because of people who were ill attending family dinners over the holidays. If we can not show a sustained decrease in cases, reopening after May 3 will be more challenging.”
Martin noted the county will soon receive 500 tests to be distributed between Bothwell Regional Health Center and Katy Trail Community Health.
The health center issued the following guidelines for those who have been notified they are in close contact with an individual who has been identified for testing positive for COVID-19:
• You will be called by the Pettis County Health Center or the local public health department where you live. You will be told you are a contact to a person with COVID-19. The health center will ask you to notify your employer and will provide a letter indicating you are a contact if needed.
• You will need to take your temperature twice a day and report that information to the Pettis County Health Center. You may receive a phone call twice a day or you may be allowed to text the information to a number you will be given. You must report the information twice a day. If you do not have a thermometer, let the health center know and one will be provided.
• Stay in your home and do not go out in public. If you must get medical care, be sure to tell the people taking care of you that you are a contact to a positive case of COVID 19.
• Within your home find a place where you can be alone such as a bedroom. Eat your meals in the room and use disposable dishes, silverware and cups. If you do not have disposable items, reusable dishes must be washed immediately in hot, soapy water and rinsed. The person handling the dishes must wash their hands immediately. Have one person wearing a mask bring the needed supplies to your room and take care of you. Wear a mask when the person is in the room. If possible, use a separate bathroom.
• If you must leave the room, wear some type of face-covering, either a mask that has been sewn or a temporary mask made by folding over a scarf or bandana to make four layers and using hair ties or rubber bands for a tight fit.
• Stay in your home until the date given to you by the health center staff. This will be 14 days from the time that has been identified you last had contact with the person who is positive.
• As long as you are not sick or the people you live with are not sick, the people who live in your house may go to work and make those needed trips to the store for food and medicine.
• If you get a cough, start running a fever or have trouble breathing, be sure to tell the person from the health center who you contact every day and call your health care provider.
