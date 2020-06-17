For the third consecutive day, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased in Pettis County. On Wednesday, the Pettis County Health Center confirmed four new cases. This brings the total number of cases to 95 in Pettis County. There are 13 active cases and 81 individuals have been released to normal activities. One person remains hospitalized.
On Wednesday, the health center shared a post on its Facebook page from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as a reminder of the importance of wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the disease:
“A few weeks ago Springfield, MO made national news when two hairdressers tested positive for COVID-19 and potentially exposed a couple hundred people. But there have been no connected cases since the exposure. A potential reason for no cases: everyone was required to wear masks.
“‘Which mask worked the hairdresser’s or the client’s? I think the answer is yes. They both worked,’ said Robin Trotman, medical director of Infection Prevention Services at CoxHealth in Springfield. ‘The system worked. Universal masking worked. It really doesn’t matter which one.’
“While the state has opened up, wearing a mask can reduce the risk of transmission, especially when combined with physical distancing when possible.”
