Pettis County continues to see increases in the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Overnight the total number of total cases rose by four from totals reported Wednesday by the Pettis County Health Center. The number of active cases reported remains the same at 53. Four residents were returned to normal activity bringing the total to 137 individuals. A total of six Pettis County residents are hospitalized with the virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Thursday afternoon there 30,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide. The death rate for the state was listed at 1,113 on Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHSS and local health center officials continue to stress the need for social distancing and wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19. These measures include maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals in public settings, avoiding contact with the face especially the eyes, ears, and mouth, frequent washing and disinfecting one’s hands and wearing face masks that fit properly and cover the nose and mouth.
