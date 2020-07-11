The number of reported confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased each day reports were released for the week of July 6 through 11. The total number of cases is now listed at 154, an increase of four from Thursday. Thirty-five individuals in the county are now listed as active patients. Two individuals remain hospitalized and 118 residents have been returned to normal activities.
On Friday, the number of total cases in Missouri topped 26,000. According to figures released from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state total is now 26,134, an increase of 135 cases from Thursday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHSS and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing and the wearing of face masks when individuals are in public spaces. This includes maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals in public settings, frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding contact with one’s face especially the eyes, ears and mouth and staying home if ill or showing signs of COVID-19.
