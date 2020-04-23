The number of positive cases for Pettis County is continuing to increase.
As of Thursday, there are 21 confirmed cases, according to the Pettis County Health Center. Two people have resumed their regular activities and the remainder are recovering at home.
The health center included information about the increase in the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force’s briefing issued Thursday. Since Pettis County’s numbers continue to increase, the county will not have a 14-day decrease in cases by May 3 when Gov. Mike Parson’s statewide stay-at-home order ends. The briefing states some restrictions will remain in place locally, per national guidelines, until county cases have decreased.
The briefing states a new public health order for Pettis County will be in effect April 25 and another will be issued to take effect May 3. The county’s current order ends April 24. Information was not provided regarding the new orders.
“Just because Gov. Mike Parson is lifting the stay-at-home order on May 3 does not mean there are no restrictions. Please listen carefully to what he is saying,” the briefing states. “We are working with our community to develop the steps to reopen safely. The current restrictions are difficult and hard on many people. Re-opening the county and then having to close again because we have too many cases to be handled for the health care system will bring more difficulty to the community.”
The plan for reopening will be published on the Pettis County Health Center website at www.pettiscountyhealthcenter.com on May 1. The briefing states the plan is flexible and the stages will move based on what is happening in the community.
COVID-19 testing continues to be provided at Katy Trail Community Health (877-733-5824) and Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic (660-826-8833). Individuals seeking testing should call the health care facilities to set up an appointment before visiting in person.
The health center recently issued the following guidelines for what an individual should do if they are told they have tested positive for COVID-19:
• You will be called by the Pettis County Health Center or the local public health department where you live. You will be asked about people you have been close to starting two days before you became sick. Provide as much information as possible, including a phone number for those you have been close to or where you work. You will be asked to contact your place of employment.
• You will need to take your temperature twice a day and record that information on a calendar. The health center staff will call to check on you. If you do not have a thermometer, let the health center know and one will be provided.
• Stay in your home and do not go out in public. If you must get medical care, tell the people taking care of you that you are positive for COVID-19.
• Within your home find a place where you can be alone such as a bedroom. You need to eat your meals in the room and use disposable dishes, silverware and cups. If you do not have disposable items, reusable dishes must be washed immediately with hot, soapy water and rinsed. The person handling the dishes must wash their hands immediately. Have one person wearing a mask bring the needed supplies to your room and take care of you. You need to wear a mask when the person is in the room. If possible, use a separate bathroom.
• If you must leave the room, wear some type of face covering, either a mask that has been sewn or a temporary mask made by folding over a scarf or bandana to make four layers and using hair ties or rubber bands for a tight fit.
• You must stay in your home until you are symptom-free (no fever, cough improved, able to breathe normally) for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine. This will generally be at least 14 days from the time you became ill.
• If your symptoms get worse, call your health care provider.
