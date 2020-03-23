A positive case of COVID-19 at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri has been confirmed. The case was confirmed Saturday and involves an adult, non-military member according to a Whiteman Air Force Base press release.
According to the release, Whiteman AFB remains at Health Protection Condition BRAVO. There are no immediate, additional restrictions in place; however, they may be implemented in the future.
Team Whiteman leadership is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with their neighbors and community partners according to the release. Action is being taken to mitigate further impacts to the base and community. Commanders are committed to keeping the Whiteman AFB community healthy and informed. 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs will provide families with up-to-date information about impacted activities and appropriate measures to prevent spread of the virus.
“This first confirmed case is a stark reminder that we must take this seriously,” said Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander. “Let me be clear to Team Whiteman — if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believe you have been exposed, call our public health hotline at 660-687-1545.
“Team Whiteman will continue to practice social distancing and taking precautions to halt the spread of the virus,” he continued. “The health and safety of our Airmen and their families is paramount—and a direct requirement for enabling our vital strategic missions. How you carry yourself in the coming days and weeks impacts national security. Take this seriously for the sake of the mission, the nation, and our local communities.”
If local Team Whiteman personnel have questions regarding local policies, they should utilize their chain of command or contact 509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs.
