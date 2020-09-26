Pettis County added 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,094, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 212 active cases and 864 residents have been released to normal activity. Seven county residents are now hospitalized seeking treatment for the COVID-19 virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,987 new cases Friday. The statewide total is now 120,289 residents. There are now 1,994 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Missouri with the addition of 42 deaths on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.