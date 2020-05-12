Pettis County has seen an increase of one confirmed case of COVID-19 since Monday.
According to a post on the Pettis County Health Center’s Facebook page, this brings the confirmed number of cases in Pettis County to 69.
Two more people have been returned to normal activities, bringing the total of recovered individuals to 22. One person remains hospitalized. On Monday, the health center reported the first death from COVID-19 in Pettis County.
Health center officials continue to remind individuals as more parts of the county reopen, safety precautions should continue to be taken to protect yourself and your family.
According to the health center, the disease is spreading among family members. Individuals are asked to stay at home as much as possible. If one must go out for food, work or other necessities, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and maintain a 6-foot distance between non-household contacts. If visiting a business such as a salon, barbershop, tattoo shop or nail salon, masks are required for both the patron and the service provider.
If you are ill with symptoms of a fever, cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of smell or taste, the health center urges you to call your health care provider.
COVID-19 testing is available at Katy Trail Community Health by calling 877-733-5824 for an appointment, at Bothwell Walk In Clinic by calling 660-826-8833 or visiting brhc.org or at American Family Clinic Urgent Care by calling 660-235-3759.
