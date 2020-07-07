Four additional cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight in Pettis County bringing the total number of active cases to 23.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, since March there have been 138 total cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County. Of those, 114 individuals have been returned to normal activity. One person is hospitalized.
As part of the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing Monday, health center officials stated, “What is concerning to us is when we contact positive cases, some people do not want to share with us where they have been and who their close contacts may be. This makes trying to slow the spread very difficult.”
Officials noted they have also seen a significant case spread through a small group activity that everyone involved thought was safe.
According to the briefing, recent studies have indicated about 50% of positive cases do not know where they came in contact with a positive person.
“This statistic highlights the importance of mask wearing for everyone,” the report states. “There is a concern about whether mask wearing is safe. There is no evidence that mask wearing causes any health issues.
“People can not picture how they would go about their daily business or send their children to school wearing a mask,” the report continues. “Parents worry that if they place a mask on their child or send their children to school with a mask, this will be frightening to our children. As we teach our children about the challenges of the world, what they can do to protect themselves and how we do things, like buckling their seat belt to protect them, we can explain that wearing a mask is one more thing we all do to keep everyone safe.”
Explaining that wearing a mask is something that will help students get back to school may make the situation less frightening, the briefing states.
The briefing states, “There are a number of states where mask wearing is mandatory and people are able to go about their lives more easily because they are not trying to figure out where 6 feet from the next person may be. A recent economic study indicated that we could improve our economic situation by 5% if everyone wore a mask to reduce the need to close businesses.”
