Pettis County saw no increase in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total number remains at 69, according to numbers released by the Pettis County Health Center.
A total of 46 cases remain active in the county. There have been 22 individuals released to normal activity. One patient in Pettis County has died as a result of complications from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The number of hospitalized patients has risen to two since Wednesday. A total of 1,566 individuals have been tested in Pettis County for COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases in Missouri has topped 10,000 with more than 500 deaths across the state.
Health officials continue to ask residents to use safe social distancing practices as more parts of the county reopen.
Individuals are asked to stay at home as much as possible. If one must go out for food, work or other necessities, individuals are encouraged to wear a mask, wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, avoid crowds and maintain a 6-foot distance between non-household contacts. If visiting a business such as a salon, barbershop, tattoo shop or nail salon, masks are required for both the patron and the service provider.
If you are ill with symptoms of a fever, cough, trouble breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of smell or taste, the health center urges you to call your healthcare provider.
COVID-19 testing is available at Katy Trail Community Health by calling 877-733-5824 for an appointment, at Bothwell Walk In Clinic by calling 660-826-8833 or visiting brhc.org or at American Family Clinic Urgent Care by calling 660-235-3759.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.