Truman Lake Eagle Day will be hosted from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Harry S. Truman Visitor Center, 29027 Visitor Center Rd. in Warsaw.
Live eagle programs will be presented by Dickerson Park Zoo in the theater at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Snakes Alive will be presented by Connie Koch on the main floor throughout the day.
Grazing Lands Biologist Len Gilmore will provide information about native pollinator plants, native grasses, bobwhite quail, pheasants, and other wildlife topics.
Missouri Department of Conservation agents will be on hand to answer visitors’ wildlife questions.
Other activities include Children’s Activity Center, Missouri Master Naturalists information booth, display of art projects from the Warsaw High School art department and other local artists, wood carving, water safety, and the video “Where Eagles Soar” will play throughout the day.
