Drivers can expect lane closings and possible delays during a resurfacing project along U.S. Route 65 between Cole Camp and Warsaw beginning the week of April 27, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Contractor crews will lay new asphalt, install guardrail in areas, apply new pavement striping and install edgeline rumble strips on all northbound and southbound lanes along a nearly 32-mile stretch of the highway between state Route 52 west of Cole Camp and the Osage River in Warsaw.
There will be lane closings where crews are working. Drivers should use caution when traveling through the work zone and watch for crews and equipment on the road. There will be no signed detours. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the work zone. Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the work zone.
Weather and/or scheduling delays may alter the work schedule.
Capital Paving and Construction of Columbia is the contractor for the project, which will cost $2.8 million. The contract completion date is Nov. 1, however, the contractor expects to be finished by mid-July.
