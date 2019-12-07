The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission has approved a contract to resurface state Route J and state Route W in Morgan County. Capital Paving and Construction was awarded the contract after submitting the low bid of $4,045,518.
The project includes resurfacing the entire length of state Route J from state Route 5 to end of state maintenance, and resurfacing and building shoulders with rumble stripes on state Route W between Versailles and state Route Y. Work will be completed in 2020. When a start date is established, MoDOT will alert the public about the project through signs, news releases and social media.
For more information call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.