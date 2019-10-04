The Cooper County Historical Society will host “Missouri’s Heritage of Fiddle and Dance Music” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
Dr. Howard Marshall is professor emeritus in the Department of Art History and Archaeology and former director of the Missouri Cultural Heritage Center at the University of Missouri and the author of several books. He will present a program based on the discussion of the evolution of fiddling in Missouri.
The program of live music and discussion will be hosted at the First Baptist Church in Boonville, 625 Main Street. Marshall will be accompanied by friends and musicians. Playing fiddle alongside Marshall will be an additional fiddler, Aaron Ahlbrecht, of Edwardsville, Illinois. They will be accompanied by Jim Ruth, of Columbia, and perhaps a surprise guest.
There will be time for questions and Marshall will have copies of his latest book, “Fiddler's Dream,” with a companion CD of archival recordings of Missouri fiddlers.
The program is free and open to the public. Marshall may be contacted at marshallh@missouri.edu.
