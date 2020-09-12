Pettis County added 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 860, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are 125 active cases countywide and 725 individuals have been released to normal activity. One additional resident was listed as hospitalized on Friday. The total number of Pettis County residents listed as hospitalized seeking treatment for the virus is now four.
The number of cases statewide continues to increase, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services. The total of confirmed cases in the state is listed at 99,160 with 1,569 new cases added Friday. Total deaths in Missouri increased by 10, bringing the total to 1,701.
