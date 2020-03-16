Missouri State High School Activities Association, National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and National Junior College Athletics Association each released public statements Monday concerning the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.
It has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for organizers to cancel or postpone in-person events that include 50 people or more and suggested by the White House to avoid groups of 10 or more in public.
- MSHSAA
Following the cancellation of the Class 4-5 Show-Me Showdown scheduled to tip Friday, March 20, MSHSAA announced the cancellation of district tournaments for speech, debate and theatre and the State Music Festival.
MSHSAA did not cancel Spring Sport Championships or district tournaments for the scholar bowl, scheduled to take place April 18.
In response to cancellations from individual school districts, MSHSAA emphasized By-Law 3.9.1, which states that each program must have 14 days of conditioning practice under supervision of the coach, on 14 different days, prior to the date of the first interscholastic contest.
“If we are able to maintain locations for hosting the championship series, and schools are wishing to participate in the post season, we will conduct the championships,” said MSHSAA Executive Director Dr. Kerwin Urhahn. “We are not canceling any Spring sports at this time!”
- NJCAA
After canceling upcoming basketball championships, the NJCAA announced Monday the cancellation of spring season sports, with eligibility to remain intact for any spring sport student-athlete enrolled at a member college in 2020.
"In light of the progressive (evolution) of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," said NJCAA President & CEO Dr. Christopher Parker. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
NJCAA also paused off-campus recruiting for all sports until April 15, until the association reevaluates the situation. They also announced intention to explore expansion of allowable Letters of Intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.
- NAIA
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Monday the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, with eligibility security similar to NJCAA granted to student-athletes.
“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”
- MINK
As its pool of collegiate baseball players in the NCAA, NJCAA and NAIA digested a lost season, the MINK League released a statement supporting the decisions of the associations and student-athletes granted an extra season of eligibility.
The MINK also announced its intention to begin May 27 as scheduled.
League officials continue to monitor developments during this fluid situation,” said a statement signed by MINK League President Ky Turner and MINK League Commissioner Ron Rodriguez.
