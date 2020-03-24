The Sedalia City Council and Sedalia Park Board hosted a unique joint meeting Monday afternoon with members of both entities participating via on-line broadcast.
Both Council and the Park Board approved bids for the pre-cast concrete and pre-engineered building systems for the Heckart Community Center. Council also gave Bothwell Regional Health Center the green light to begin the process to borrow an $18 million line of credit against accounts receivable to maintain operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council and the Park Board awarded a $1,756,000 pre-cast concrete bid to Coreslab Structures (Missouri) Inc. and a $1,893,948 pre-engineering building systems bid to AI J Mueller Construction Co. for work on the Heckart Community Center.
“We’re not really going to be out basically doing construction for these contracts just yet but what it does is, and that’s why we needed to meet now, get that process going,” City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said in the meeting.
Shaw also explained in the meeting how the financing for the center had gotten delayed due to the unstable market.
“The financing, because of this COVID deal, the financing has gotten delayed,” he said.
“The market basically the week before last went up over a point in three days,” Shaw explained . “So right now if we were to take this to market we’d be paying 3.5 to 4% interest and they’re not sure if they could get it sold at that. What we’ve done in talking with our financial advisors is we’re just going to kind of get this out there, get it all approved, get everything going and then look for the right window. If that window happens then we’ll go ahead with the financing.”
Epple told the Democrat later in the day the Park Board would pay for the services until the financing was approved.
Epple said the Park Board had the funds to be able to pay the bills over the next few months.
“Our first bill will come May 15 for $40,000 then our next invoice would be June 15 for $40,000,” she said. “So I can pay that, that’s not a problem at all for the Parks Department and I would hope that the financing and everything is taken care of here within the next month or two.”
The two bids which were chosen were both the lowest bids. Epple explained the department was lucky the two lowest bids each had completion dates which fit in the department’s time frame, were well qualified and had done work on similar facilities of the same size. Epple also said the two bids came in under estimate in total about 11.5% which equals just a little under $500,000.
After the bids were approved city council members stayed to hear from Bothwell Regional Health Center Chief Executive Officer Lori Wightman and BRHC Chief Financial Officer Steve Davis who were also participating via on-line broadcast.
Davis explained the hospital was planning for the worst but hoping for the best in regards to COVID-19.
“In order to do that, what we’re looking to do is ask to borrow a line of credit against our accounts receivable of which we have right now around $22 million accounts receivable with us,” Davis said.
Davis said BRHC will be stopping elective procedure surgeries Tuesday. The hospital has had 50 to 60% cancellation rates among its clinics. Its ER volume is roughly half what they normally are with many individuals staying home due to the pandemic.
“We’re asking for a line of credit that we would use our local banks and use our accounts receivable as leverage against that,” Davis said. “The total we’re looking at right now is around $18 million.”
Davis said the situation was changing daily and the federal government was looking into a possible bailout package since “everybody’s been hit with the same thing.” Davis also said the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid are looking into putting something together but it is probably going to be at least 45 days out.
Some insurance companies’ time it takes to pay BRHC has also changed from two to three weeks to two to three months because their employees are working from home. Davis said the center could not go on 30, 40 days in its current cash situation.
“Part of this is making sure that we can keep the payroll covered, which is for hospitals a significant portion of their total expenditures and therefore a significant portion of their cash flow,” Shaw, who is also on the Board of Trustees for BRHC, added. “You can stretch ventures out but you really can’t stretch payroll out.
“At this point all we’re recommending is council have a consensus to authorize them to go out and put together the documents,” Shaw continued. “For formal approval they would have to bring the documents and specifics back. We would like to be able to authorize them to be able to go out and put together a deal.”
Shaw also said it would be a revolving line so the hospital would only make withdrawals as they needed to and pay down as it could.
Dawson asked if opening the line of credit would disqualify them for a state or federal level bailout which David replied “no.” Leeman asked for clarification on some questions.
“If you go ahead and do this, part of the agreement I think should be there should be no prepayment penalty?” Leeman asked. “If indeed it is wiped, that there’s no penalty against anybody in regards to this, but that does come back they’re able to just forgive it?”
Davis said Leeman’s questions were correct and BRHC had already talked to a couple of local banks who are supportive. Council gave a consensus in support of BRHC moving forward.
Council members Charles Lowe and Tollie Rowe and Park Board members Kristy Woolery and Megan Simon were absent.
