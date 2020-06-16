Pettis County Health Center officials have ended the local health orders following the announcement from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on June 16. During part of his COVID-19 press briefing Thursday, Parson announced the State Public Health Order would expire June 15.
“Missouri may be open for business and the public health order has expired, but the virus does not care,” states a news release issued Monday afternoon by Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin. “Coronavirus is still circulating in our county and our area.
“New cases were reported today,” it continues. “If a person who has not had the virus comes in contact with a person who is ill then the virus will infect another person. At this time the replication rate for the virus remains around one meaning every person who is ill will spread the virus to one other person.”
The release states that “everyone has a responsibility to slow the spread of the virus” and reminds people to continue social distancing at least 6 feet from those who do not live in your household, wear a mask, frequently wash or sanitize hands, and stay home if ill.
“The other critical component to creating a lower risk environment is having people who are positive be honest when the staff from the Health Center calls,” the release states. “Telling the staff member where you have been and who you have been with does not get anyone in trouble but it does allow us to narrow the number of people who need to be placed in quarantine and isolation rather than having to create community-wide restrictions.”
According to the release, the county has a plan for returning to restrictions but “the hope is that there will never be a need to use the plan.”
The plan is based on a combination of the number of new cases, the ability of the hospital and health care providers to care for everyone who needs care, the availability of personal protection equipment and continuing to have enough testing to monitor the status of the county. Those criteria are also part of Parson’s four pillars for reopening the state.
“The best way to keep restrictions to a minimum is to follow the guidelines so we can all return to something that looks like normal,” the release stated.
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Pettis County on Monday.
For more information, contact the Pettis County Health Center at 660-827-1130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.