The Pettis County Health Center announced on Friday there have been no changes in numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County for the fifth consecutive day. The total number of active cases remains at 10. One person remains hospitalized with continued improvement, according to health center officials.
Pettis County will be hosting free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 at the Missouri State Fairgrounds. The testing is open to any Missouri resident. No symptoms are needed. The testing is being sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in conjunction with the Missouri National Guard. Those who wish to be tested need to register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 877-435-8411. Registration for the testing will open Monday, June 8.
Pettis County remains under the State of Missouri Public Health Order. Gov. Mike Parson extended the order until June 15. There continues to be the requirement to maintain a 6-foot distance around non-household members and other individuals, according to health center officials.
An occupancy limit on retail establishments and enhanced cleaning continue to be needed as required by the state-issued health order. The restrictions for long-term care and senior congregate care remain in effect.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, individuals are reminded to continue to practice safe social distancing and remember protective factors such as staying home if ill, covering your cough and sneeze, hand washing and hand sanitizing, wearing a mask in public and staying at least 6 feet apart from people not in your household.
