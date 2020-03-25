Bill McDowell (B-Mac), a local bartender and musician, and his partner Char Mickle (Char Bar), a karaoke DJ, will host a live Facebook event, “Day of Difference and 3 Minutes of Silence for those Affected by COVID-19” at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29.
The couple decided they could use their platforms to organize a day of difference and McDowell said they wanted to create an opportunity to bring people together during a time of uncertainty.
McDowell and Mickle will do a live reading of “The Lord's Prayer” so viewers can pray in unison. There will be words of encouragement and kindness along with live music.
For more information, search for “Live Feed: A Day to Make a Difference” on Facebook.
