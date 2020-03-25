Marshall and Benton County each saw their first case of COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a Facebook post by the Benton County Health Department, the first confirmed positive case of coronavirus in Benton County was reported to the department.
According to the post, BCHD staff are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and local officials to determine any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed.
“If there are close contacts, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms,” the post states. The department reminded citizens to only get information about COVID-19 from reliable sources such as the CDC and DHSS.
According to a news release, Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall received results from its first positive case of COVID-19 for a patient originating in Lafayette County, Wednesday. The results were returned overnight by its partner commercial laboratory and communicated to the Lafayette County Health Department. At the point of testing the patient was advised to self-quarantine at home and given educational materials from the CDC.
The test was conducted at curbside on the exterior of Fitzgibbon Hospital by health care personnel. Last week, Fitzgibbon erected tents and implemented curbside testing for those with a doctor’s order. Curbside testing allows individuals to receive the necessary test while minimizing exposure to other patients and health care staff.
“We have been preparing for this for some time and are equipped for COVID-19 testing and for caring for potential patients,” Fitzgibbon CEO Angy Littrell said in the release. “Our team is staying abreast of the developments on all fronts as the nation works to contain the spread of COVID-19.”
For more information from Fitzgibbon Hospital, visit www.fitzgibbon.org/covid19.
Whiteman Air Force Base has reported its second positive case of COVID-19, which was confirmed Wednesday. According to a news release, the individual is an adult military member assigned to the 131st Bomb Wing. This brings Johnson County’s coronavirus cases to two.
“Fortunately, this member’s unit had already taken proactive precautions to prevent the spread of viruses in their work-centers,” Col. Jeffrey Schreiner, 509th Bomb Wing commander, said in the release. “Team Whiteman has implemented staggered schedules and instituted strict hygiene and cleaning policies — crucial actions in the fight against COVID-19. We need all Airmen to step up their vigilance and anyone who is at risk or who has traveled needs to contact the public health hotline at 660-687-4305.”
The release states Whiteman AFB remains at Health Protection Condition BRAVO. There are no immediate, additional restrictions in place, however, they may be implemented in the future. The 509th Medical Group is also conducting contact tracing to discover and inform those who the affected member may have interacted with.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.