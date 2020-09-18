Pettis County added 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 944, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now 151 active cases and 782 residents have been released to normal activity. Five residents of the county are now hospitalized seeking treatment from the COVID-19 virus.
On Friday, the Sedalia School District 200 reported a member of the Heber Hunt Elementary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is in quarantine at home. Six people with whom they were close contacts also will quarantine for the required period of time as outlined by the Pettis County Health Center. The health center will monitor any symptoms should they occur.
Additionally, three members of the Smith-Cotton High School community have tested positive. They are in quarantine at home. The 12 people with whom they were close contacts also will quarantine for the health center’s required period of time.
The district has reported these cases to the Pettis County Health Center, as required by Missouri law. With the district’s mandatory mask protocol and social distancing guidelines, additional quarantines are not required at this time.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the addition of 1,795 new cases Friday. The statewide total is now 110,129 residents. There are now 1,780 total deaths attributed to COVID- 19 in Missouri with the addition of 23 deaths reported Friday.
