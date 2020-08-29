Pettis County Health Center officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County Friday.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 749. The number of county residents hospitalized seeking treatment of the virus increased by two Friday for a total of three individuals. The number of Pettis County residents returned to normal status is 616.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an increase of 1,418 new cases on Friday. The total number of cases statewide is listed at 80,992. There were an additional 14 deaths in Missouri reported on Friday bringing the statewide total to 1,464.
