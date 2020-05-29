No new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Pettis County.
According to the Pettis County Health Center, there have been 78 total confirmed cases since testing began as of Thursday afternoon. There are 11 active cases, meaning 66 have been released to normal activities. One person remains hospitalized.
Health officials are still encouraging individuals to practice social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. These include maintaining a 6-foot distance between oneself and others, washing and sanitizing hands frequently, avoiding touching the face and wearing a face mask when in public.
Free masks are available to the public at the Pettis County Health Center and at various businesses around the county thanks to a partnership with PCHC, Bothwell Regional Health Center, Katy Trail Community Health and United Way of Pettis County along with numerous volunteers.
