The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 30 since Sept. 4, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are a total of 829 cases as of Tuesday and 120 cases are active. There are three Pettis County residents hospitalized seeking treatment of the virus.
According to information from the health center in the Pettis County COVID Task Force briefing issued Tuesday, the number of cases is an increase of 66 from the Aug. 31 report, which indicated 705 cases. There have been no additional deaths in Pettis County. The total remains at nine.
The positivity rate for the week of Aug. 15-21 was 5.95%, according to the briefing. The positivity rate for Aug. 22-28 was 4.81% and the positivity rate for Aug. 29-31 was 8.68% The overall positivity rate for August is 10.19%.
“This rate is higher because it is calculated on the number of unique individuals tested rather than the number of tests each week,” according to the briefing. “Many people are tested each week so the number of tests is higher than the number of people tested. There were 3,455 unique tests. Of those 352 were positive with 3,103 negative. The goal is to be at 5% or lower.” Since testing began in Pettis County, 8,737 tests have been administered.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday the addition of 773 positive cases of COVID-19. The statewide total is now 95,113 cases. Two deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the state total to 1,661.
