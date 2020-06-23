The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by two from Monday.
There are now a total of 109 confirmed cases, according to the Pettis County Health Center. One person was released to normal activities, leaving a total of 25 active cases. A second person has been hospitalized. The other individual who is hospitalized has been so for the last few weeks but is making improvements.
There are 83 individuals who have been released to normal activities. According to a Facebook post from the health center, “to be released a person has to have completed their quarantine period. In order to complete the quarantine period they must be fever free without medication and have no new symptoms that appear for three days. Negative tests are not a requirement for being released.”
Individuals are asked to continue to practice social distancing when they are in public. This includes spacing of 6 feet from others, washing hands and using hand sanitizer and staying home if ill or is exhibiting signs of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Individuals are still urged to wear masks while in public as a protective measure in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.
