The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 14, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
There are now a total of 526 confirmed cases county-wide with 117 active cases reported. The number of hospitalized residents of Pettis County decreased from six on Monday to four Tuesday. A total of 405 residents have been released to normal activities.
The total of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 60,935, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday. The total number of deaths statewide is listed at 1,312.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with federal, state and local health centers remind individuals to practice safe social distancing. Missouri and Pettis County, including the City of Sedalia, are listed as red zones for COVID-19. Individuals are reminded to stay 6 feet apart from others in public, avoid touching one’s faces including the eyes, nose and mouth, wash and sanitize one’s hands and wear a face mask when in public if it is not possible to maintain social distancing.
