An additional five cases of COVID-19 were confirmed overnight Thursday by the Pettis County Health Center.
The total number of confirmed cases is now 150. There are 32 active cases, up from 29 the previous day. Two people remain hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.
Since the first report this week by the health center on Tuesday, the number of confirmed cases in Pettis County has risen by 12. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported an additional 795 cases Thursday. There are now a total of 25,999 positive cases reported statewide.
Individuals are asked to continue social distancing practices including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals in public settings, frequent hand washing and the use of hand sanitizers, avoiding contact with one’s face especially the eyes, ears and mouth and staying home if ill or showing signs of COVID-19.
