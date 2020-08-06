The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by five to 440 in Pettis County, according to the Pettis County Health Center on Wednesday.
There are now 100 active cases county-wide. Eight people are hospitalized for treatment from the COVID-19 virus. That number has increased by one from Tuesday. A total of 336 residents of Pettis County have been released to normal activities.
Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 55,321 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. There have been 1,273 deaths in Missouri from the virus.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
