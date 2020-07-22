A third Pettis County resident has died due to the COVID-19 virus.
The Pettis County Health Center reported the death on Wednesday, stating on its Facebook page it would not release any further information regarding the death in order to protect the privacy of the family.
Additionally, cases rose by 15 individuals from Tuesday’s totals. There are now 90 active cases in Pettis County. Eleven individuals from Pettis County are hospitalized with the virus. One hundred and sixty-three individuals have been returned to normal activity. There have been a total of 256 confirmed cases throughout Pettis County since reporting began.
On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 36,063 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus statewide. A total of 1,159 deaths in Missouri have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public, all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
Health center officials ask individuals requesting information that needs an immediate response to call their office at 660-827-1130. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.