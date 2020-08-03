The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by 44 over the weekend, according to information posted by administrators on the Pettis County Facebook page Monday. There are now a total of 422 confirmed cases in Pettis County. On Friday there were 378 confirmed cases. The figures represent a 29.45% increase in cases.
There have been a total of four deaths in the county related to the virus. Seven Pettis County residents remain hospitalized for treatment of the COVID-19 virus. Since testing began in Pettis County in March 6,270 tests have been administered to Pettis County residents. Approximately 152 cases remain active county wide.
According to a statement made by health center officials as part of Monday’s Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force Briefing, “There is clear community transmission. Most cases are in the Sedalia zip code although all zip codes in the county have cases.” The briefing went on to state “Cases are spreading within families as well as within social gatherings.”
According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Sedalia, Pettis County and Missouri are all considered high risk areas for the transmission of the virus.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) reported Monday a total of confirmed 52,887 cases with 1,255 deaths.
State residents may face a 14-day quarantine when traveling to other states and cities as a result of the high number of confirmed cases reported in Missouri.
Federal, state and local health officials continue to stress the need for social distancing as a means to prevent the spread of COVID-19. When in public all individuals are asked to practice social distancing including maintaining a 6-foot distance between individuals, wearing masks, avoiding contact with one’s face and frequent washing and sanitizing of one’s hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.