The Pettis County Health Center has reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number in Pettis County to 33. One patient has been admitted to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment.
According to a post on the health center’s Facebook page, six cases have been released from isolation and have resumed their regular activities. The remaining 26 are recovering at home.
Until the number of confirmed cases in the county remains level for 14 consecutive days, the county will not lift its stay-at-home order or reopen nonessential businesses and organizations, according to Pettis County Health Administrator JoAnn Martin.
“As we are still seeing increasing numbers of cases, we are going to move more slowly than some of our surrounding counties,” Martin told the Democrat Tuesday afternoon. “Re-opening will be under a public health order as the closings were under a public health order and all areas of the county including the City of Sedalia will be required to follow the same guidelines.”
Tuesday’s increase of five individuals is the single largest daily increase since the stay-at-home
orders were implemented in Pettis County.
A decreasing number of cases is one of the points Gov. Mike Parson has included as a factor for when and how communities can open.
The “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan announced by Parson Monday is intended to protect those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning Missouri to a new normal. The plan calls for four key requirements:
• Expanded testing capacity and volume in the state.
• Expanded reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains.
• Continuing to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity, including isolation and alternate care facilities for those that cannot self-quarantine at home.
• Improved ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data.
This framework will allow the state to work through a gradual reopening, leading to broader economic recovery, according to the governor’s statement.
During phase one of the plan, citizens may begin returning to economic and social activities but must adhere to social distancing requirements, including maintaining 6 feet of space between individuals in most cases. There are no limitations on social gatherings as long as necessary precautions are taken and 6 feet of distance can be maintained between individuals and or families under the governor’s plan, which is set to go into effect Monday.
Additionally, all businesses can be open provided the social distancing guidelines set forth in the new health order are followed. Some businesses will be required to take additional precautions to protect their employees and the public, such as occupancy limits at retail locations.
Counties may issue additional guidelines for reopening, according to Parson’s statement.
The Pettis County Health Center is working on releasing the county's additional plans to businesses and the public, according to Martin. A post on the health center’s Facebook page stated it is trying to send reopening guidelines to cosmetology-type businesses and tattoo shops. Businesses in those categories that have not received the information are asked to contact the health center at 660-827-1130 or pchc.seph@gmail.com or by sending a message to the health center on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.