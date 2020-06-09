The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases increased by four over the weekend, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
Two people with COVID-19 were released, bringing the total number of active cases in Pettis County to 12. One person remains hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. For five days last week, the number of confirmed cases remained steady at 79. The total is now at 83.
One of those confirmed cases is a resident at Cedarhurst of Sedalia, according to a news release from Cedarhurst.
“The resident was tested on June 4 by a licensed nurse at Cedarhurst, based on Cedarhurst’s proactive monitoring and testing protocols,” the release states. “The organization has invested in its own supply of tests for the virus and has established a high standard for proactive monitoring to maintain a safe environment for its residents and staff. The infected resident remains at the community, quarantined in their own apartment, and presently has no symptoms.”
The release states no other residents or staff tested positive or are exhibiting symptoms. The entire community will be tested again June 11.
Individuals are asked to maintain the guidelines for social distancing including wearing masks when in public to reduce the spread of transmission. Masks are available for free at the Pettis County Health Center.
