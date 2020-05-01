The Pettis County Health Center confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County on Thursday. The number represents the largest single-day increase since testing began.
There have now been 42 total positive cases in the county, an increase of 21 cases since last Thursday. Six individuals have been returned to normal activities. One individual remains hospitalized.
According to information from the health center in the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Thursday, a new public health order will be issued for the county effective May 4; this will be the second extension of the initial order issued in early April.
As the number of cases continues to rise in Pettis County, officials stated the county must open slowly and carefully when compared to other counties.
“If everyone listens carefully to what the Governor has said, there is the need to tailor the reopening plan to the situation in the county,” the briefing states. “We cannot operate as we did before the pandemic began. By state law and regulation, the local public health authority is responsible for protecting the county from the spread of communicable diseases.
“This is a responsibility that is taken very seriously by the Pettis County Health Center and we are doing our best to balance the need to return to life as usual and still protect the county.”
Officials urge the community to practice the guidelines for social distancing. These include staying 6 feet away from others, washing hands or using hand sanitizer frequently, staying home if sick and getting tested if you are sick. Citizens are also urged to wear a mask.
“A mask is not a sign of fear, but rather that you are a concerned, caring person who wants to protect the people around you,” the briefing states. “Wear a mask when you leave your home, for those you care about.”
Health center officials added residents do not need to be afraid to seek health care. They are asked to call their health care providers and follow the provider’s guidance.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic (660-827-7900) and Katy Trail Community Health (877-733-5824) by appointment. Individuals should call before arriving at either facility.
