Pettis County Health Center officials confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County on Tuesday.
There are now 770 active cases countywide. Three people are hospitalized seeking treatment for the virus. Six hundred fifty-four individuals have been returned to normal activity since reporting began in March. There are now 107 active cases in Pettis County.
Statewide, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Tuesday a total of 85,755 cases of the COVID-19 virus. DHSS reported the addition of 1,058 new cases since Monday's figures were released. Eight residents of the state died Monday, bringing the state’s death total attributed to the COVID-19 virus to 1,538.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.