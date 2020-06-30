The Pettis County Health Center received a total of six new positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday, June 26 for a total of 27 active cases.
The health center posted new data on Monday including the weekly percentage increase of positive cases, which is reported at 10.28%.
There are 44 residents under observation in Pettis County as of Monday. The number of confirmed cases is listed at 116. There are 27 active cases. Two people are hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus. Ninety people have been returned to normal activities. Pettis County has reported one death from COVID-19.
The total number of Pettis County residents tested is 3,126 as of June 25. The health center noted on its Facebook page Monday, “This total includes only Pettis County residents and does not include serology or duplicate tests.”
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing on Monday, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 are coming from a variety of places and are not limited to family transmission.
“Initially there was a lot of confusion about wearing masks – early messages from the Federal government did not stress the importance of mask wearing,” health center officials commented. “That guidance has now changed as has other guidance as we learn more. Masks and social distancing are the best tools we have for slowing the spread of the virus along with staying home if you are ill, frequent hand washing and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces.”
