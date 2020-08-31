On Monday, Pettis County Health Center officials reported an additional 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Friday.
The number of cases countywide stands at 763. A total of 8,606 residents have been tested as of Aug. 30. Two Pettis County residents are hospitalized with the virus. There are 108 active cases countywide. A total of nine deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 virus. There is a 21.69% increase in positive cases for the week ending Aug. 28.
According to information from the health center in the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force briefing issued Monday, “the positivity rate for August 8-14 was 9.25%. The positivity rate for the week of August 15-21 is 5.95% which is an improvement. The goal is to be at 5% or lower.”
Health center officials added, “As we continue to deal with COVID 19, influenza season will soon arrive. This year getting vaccinated against the flu is more important than ever. Vaccine is available in some locations and the Health Center will soon begin immunizations for flu. We will keep the community posted when appointments are available.”
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 84,697 total cases of the virus statewide. On Monday, DHSS reported 1,042 new cases. There were 22 new deaths reported by DHSS Monday, bringing the total to 1,530 since March.
