The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased by seven over the holiday weekend. There are now 24 active cases and a total of 134 confirmed cases in Pettis County. The weekly increase in positive cases has risen to 13.76%. A total of 3,704 tests have been administered as of July 2 to Pettis County Residents. The total number of tests does not include any duplicate tests or serology tests according to health center officials.
Pettis County Health Center staff are currently monitoring 36 residents. One person remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment for the virus. To date one person has died in the county as a result of the COVID-19 virus,
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health officials remind individuals to continue to practice social distancing when in public places. This includes wearing masks and keeping 6 feet between oneself and other individuals. Individuals are also reminded to stay home if ill, frequently wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
