The Pettis County Health Center received one new positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday. Four more people were released back to normal activities, leaving the active case count in Pettis County at 20. Since March, 105 individuals have been returned to normal activities.
The health center will not post data on Friday as the health center will be closed in observance of Independence Day.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health officials remind individuals to continue to practice social distancing when in public places. This includes wearing masks and keeping 6 feet between oneself and other individuals. Individuals are also reminded to stay home if ill, frequently wash hands and clean frequently touched surfaces to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
