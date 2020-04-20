The Pettis County Health Center reported two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 14.
According to the Pettis County COVID-19 Task Force’s briefing issued Monday, two people have been released from isolation and the remaining 12 are recovering at home. There are no cases requiring hospitalization. The health center is monitoring 33 people.
The health center is also monitoring groups of individuals who attended gatherings over Easter.
“Even small gatherings can spread the virus,” the information from the health center states. “Please do not gather with people who do not live in your household. We understand that as the weather gets nicer, people want to get together with friends and family.”
According to the briefing, if numbers in the county continue to rise, county officials will not be able to open the community as quickly the county would like. A decreasing number of cases is one of the points Gov. Mike Parson has included as a factor for when and how communities can open.
A total of 460 tests have been completed as of noon Friday in Pettis County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.