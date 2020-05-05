The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pettis County has risen by six individuals in the past day.
According to a post on Tuesday by the Pettis County Health Center on its Facebook page, the total of confirmed cases in Pettis County now stands at 54.
Ten individuals have been released from care. One individual remains hospitalized. As of Friday, a total of 1,032 tests had been administered. Ninety-four residents are being monitored by health center staff.
The health center continues to urge all individuals to wear a mask or face covering in public and to maintain the guidelines for social distancing including staying 6 feet apart, wash hands and use hand sanitizer frequently, clean commonly touched surfaces often, cover your cough and sneeze, stay home if you are ill and get tested if you are ill or have been a contact to a positive case.
Testing remains available through Katy Trail Community Health and Bothwell Regional Health Center Walk In Clinic.
