Pettis County reached the century mark on Friday with a total of 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four additional cases were confirmed Friday, marking the fourth consecutive day cases have increased in the county. There are now 17 active cases in Pettis County. One person remains hospitalized. To date, one person has died as a result of the virus.
Both the state and county public health orders have been lifted. According to a health center news release, individuals still have responsibilities to help slow the spread of the virus. These include continuing to social distance at least 6 feet from those who do not live in your household, wear a mask, frequently wash or sanitize hands, and stay home if ill.
According to the release, the county has a plan for returning to restrictions but “the hope is that there will never be a need to use the plan.”
The plan is based on a combination of the number of new cases, the ability of the hospital and health care providers to care for everyone who needs care, the availability of personal protection equipment and continuing to have enough testing to monitor the status of the county. Those criteria are also part of Gov. Mike Parson’s four pillars for reopening the state.
For more information, contact the Pettis County Health Center at 660-827-1130.
