The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 21 individuals Thursday in Pettis County, according to the Pettis County Health Center.
The total number of confirmed cases county-wide is now listed at 461 as compared to Wednesday’s total of 440 cases. Active cases county-wide increased to 114 Thursday from the 100 reported one day prior. Eight county residents remain hospitalized. There have been 343 individuals released to normal activity in Pettis County.
According to reports from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there are 56,383 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus statewide. The number of cases in Missouri increased by 1,062 individuals from Wednesday. Seven state residents died from the disease from the same counting period for a total of 1,280 since the pandemic began in March.
